Sunny skies returning as snow dissipates over the mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last night was a snowy night for many, primarily over the higher elevations, around the Western Slope. The valleys we not totally left out, however. Montrose started seeing snow shortly after midnight, then snow continued to fall through about 3 AM. While a little bit of scattered snow is possible still over the higher elevations, we’ll start to see sunny skies once again across the lower elevations.

Next 24 Hours

While some light snow could continue to linger around mostly the Grand Mesa and the San Juan Mountains, sunny to mostly sunny skies with a couple of additional increases in clouds at times continue over much of the rest of the region. While it will be cooler than where temperatures wound up through the weekend, highs should still make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s in most locations. Skies will continue to clear out as the last little bit of snow dissipates over the higher elevations through the evening and overnight hours. Clear to mostly clear skies take over from there with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Sunny skies will continue to settle into the region on Tuesday with highs again in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Quick Midweek System

Our next winter system moves onshore along the Pacific Northwest late Tuesday, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of Washington and Oregon. It continues eastward into the northern Rocky Mountains on Wednesday morning, then drops southeastward across the Western Slope late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Much of the rain and snow will fall over the region through the overnight hours Wednesday night, with much of it winding down before sunrise Thursday morning. Wednesday will be a dry day until then with clouds on the increase and highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Turning Sunny Again

Mostly sunny skies settle back into the region through the day on Thursday with highs mostly reaching the lower and middle 30s. Sunny skies take over once again on Friday with highs warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Weekend Warmup as Clouds Increase Again

Clouds will be on the increase again ahead of the arrival of our next system through the weekend. Partly cloudy skies move back in over the Western Slope with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday, then we’ll turn a little cooler on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered mountain snow and valley rain showers starting to develop.

