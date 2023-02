Man detained after argument near Cruisers Bar

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man was detained after an argument broke out near Cruisers Bar in Orchard Mesa.

A little before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot during an argument.

Officers detained the man; further information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.