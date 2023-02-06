Grand Junction’s new dual-recycling program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The city of Grand Junction is introducing their new trash and recycling program to the public... Officials hope to create less waste while saving you pennies.

This new program will begin phase one on March 7th... The goal is to decrease contamination across recyclable material while providing cheaper rates than competitive programs.

Waste Management costs roughly $62 for a single family 64-gallon garbage and recycling duo. Through the city you will pay just over $15. Residents who already use the trash service through the city can opt for a smaller trash bin size in exchange for two recycling bins for metal and plastic.

“If you have city trash, you’re not obligated to use the recycling program. The program is incentivized that it can reduce your costs if you choose to recycle, because you can get a smaller trash container.” said Jay Valentine, General Services Director for the city. “And that’s what the pricing is based on this the size of your trash container and not the how many recycling containers you get.”

Glass will no longer be allowed in the new recycling bins but can be dropped off at the recycling facility of 333 West Avenue.

Phase one will start with a small pocket of people downtown and expand from there. It is estimated that 21 hundred homes will be affected.

We did reach out to Waste Management in Grand Junction for a comment... They said the recent change by the city does not affect them and are glad to see an increase in recycling. If you have questions, there will be an informational open house at city hall--February 23rd-from 4-7 p.m.

