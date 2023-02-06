GJFD responds to fire on Rood Ave

Fire
Fire(kkco/kjct)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on 1600 Block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. this morning.

A witnesses reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th St. and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex.

Grand Junction Fire Department located the fire and extinguished it.

One person was transported to the hospital for medical attention. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 5, 2023
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
A hit and run left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building.
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 4, 2023
Winter not over yet as more snowfall arrives tomorrow night
Fifteen minutes is all it took for a jury to acquit an assisted living caregiver in Grand...
Two charged and fined in death of Alzheimer’s patient

Latest News

During the evening of Sunday, Jan. 6, 2023, the GJPD responded to reports of a man who pulled a...
Man detained after argument near Cruisers Bar
Jury finds Cohee guilty on all counts
Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole
CMU’s DeGeorge gets 300th career win as a Head Coach
CMU’s DeGeorge gets 300th career win as a Head Coach
mike degeorge gets 300th win