GJFD responds to fire on Rood Ave

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on 1600 Block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. this morning.

A witnesses reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th St. and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex.

Grand Junction Fire Department located the fire and extinguished it.

One person was transported to the hospital for medical attention. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

