Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 5, 2023
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
A hit and run left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building.
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 4, 2023
Winter not over yet as more snowfall arrives tomorrow night
Fifteen minutes is all it took for a jury to acquit an assisted living caregiver in Grand...
Two charged and fined in death of Alzheimer’s patient

Latest News

The enterprise behind many offshore gambling sites is so veiled it’s hard to figure out who’s...
Student Bet: Offshore, unregulated and illegal gaming sites target underage gamblers who are in high school or college
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say
Fire
GJFD responds to fire on Rood Ave
During the evening of Sunday, Jan. 6, 2023, the GJPD responded to reports of a man who pulled a...
Man detained after argument near Cruisers Bar
Jury finds Cohee guilty on all counts
Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole