County wants out of pool business; discussions circulate about Orchard Mesa Pool

The school district is willing to transfer the land, pool and gym to the county, but the county wants out of the pool business.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New emails from the county have clarified their position with the Orchard Mesa Pool.

Previously, the school district was willing to transfer the land, pool and gym to the city and county.

However, the county wants out of the pool business.

In an email, Commissioner Janet Rowland said she was talking to one of several privately owned health clubs in town with pools to see if they are willing to offer pool-only passes at a reduced rate.

She continued to say that with 108 daily users, she doesn’t see this as a huge problem to be solved.

