El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs

El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.(KKTV)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs.

On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired.

The shots were heard in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive, a Meridian Ranch neighborhood located in Falcon, unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies arrived on scene and found numerous gunshot victims. Five victims were transported to local area hospitals with varying levels of injuries.

Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detectives have taken the lead in furthering the investigation. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Initially, it appears this incident may not be random in nature. There are multiple suspects and we believe the shooting is likely linked and/or connected to a carjacking that occurred on February 4, 2023, in the area of Potter Drive.

The crime scene expands more than a block and we anticipate evidence collection to last many hours.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact our Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or you can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Colorado Springs Police Department are assisting in this investigation. This is an active and ongoing investigation; information will be released as it becomes available.

