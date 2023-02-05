Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway

A hit and run left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building.
A hit and run left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building.(David Jones)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road.

The Grand Junction Police Department arrived on scene and noticed that the driver had fled. It is unknown when the vehicle initially hit the building.

There is an extensive amount of damage to the vehicle and building.

As of 1:30 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department is still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is requested to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 970-242-6707.

No further information is available at this time; information will be updated as it becomes available.

The accident occurred in the same building as Handlebar Tap House. Handlebar Tap Room is open for business but the drive-through is temporarily closed.

