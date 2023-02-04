Two charged and fined in death of Alzheimer’s patient

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A verdict in a mesa county courtroom. Fifteen minutes is all the time it took for a jury to acquit an assisted living caregiver in Grand Junction.

The caregiver was accused of not checking on an 86-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, Hazel Place, who was left outside in hundred degree heat during the summer of 2021.

Two other caregivers already took guilty pleas in Place’s death.

The facility where Place lived was cited and had to pay a $2,000 fine.

Reporter Steve Staeger found that the case may expose gaps in how the state regulates assisted living facilities.

“It’s devastating. It’s a devastating case and it’s an unbelievable outcome,” said Staeger.

Attorney Chadwick McGrady couldn’t believe it when a jury in Grand Junction took all of 15 minutes to deliberate before acquitting the caregiver.

“Not guilty on two counts for a caregiver who was charged with the responsibility of caring for an 86-year-old Alzheimer’s patient who she neglected to care for for at least 6 hours,” said McGrady.

