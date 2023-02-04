Jury says Musk is not liable for 2018 tweet

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The jury’s unanimous verdict was issued Friday in US District Court in California.

Shareholders sued musk over a tweet he sent out where he said he was thinking about taking his company, Tesla, private and had “funding secured.”

The shareholders argued significant portions of their investments took a hit following the tweet.

The jury, however, ruled the plaintiffs had failed to prove their claims.

Musk did suffer some consequences due to the tweet.

He settled a civil suit with the securities and exchange commission where he and Tesla each had to pay $20 million in fines.

Musk gave up his title as chairman of the company.

