Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say

Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest this week.(City of Gresham)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials in Oregon say a firefighter has died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday.

KPTV reports Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while on duty and died, despite emergency medical attention.

City officials said Norbury joined the department in 2008. Prior to joining the department, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department.

In addition to his time in Gresham, Norbury also served in the Navy.

The city said it is in active communication with Norbury’s family, and funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
File - police lights
Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
gavel
Worker acquitted in death of Alzheimer’s victim left in heat
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. may delay...
US considering plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast