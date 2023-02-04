Extra snowfall this year means happy Colorado trees

This year Colorado saw an increase in snowfall, and now that spring is on its way snow is...
This year Colorado saw an increase in snowfall, and now that spring is on its way snow is beginning to melt. Slow melts are allowing time for soil to soak it up and plants to make the most use of it.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This year has been an exceptional year in terms of snowfall.

Warmer have temperatures have brought some melting, and the soil and the trees are singing its praise.

It’s a slow melt, too, which makes the moisture even more beneficial.

At this point, the melting is only happening at the lower elevations. The time-lapse in the video above is from a satellite over the last few days.

It’s resulted in a major reduction to Colorado’s drought – only 36% of the state is now in drought conditions, down from 88% last February.

Assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger says mountain snowpack is a huge part of that formula. Some basins in northwest Colorado have already reached 90% of their peak for an entire snow season.

“That gives me confidence that the season is very likely to end up near or above average for most locations west of the Continental Divide,” said Bolinger. “If we have one above average year, we could really make some huge strides in drought relief and drought recovery for a lot of the water supply issues that we’ve been experiencing.”

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
File - police lights
Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
gavel
Worker acquitted in death of Alzheimer’s victim left in heat
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Republicans share thoughts against Biden’s economy and inflation issues.
Biden addresses inflation, says he inherited struggling economy
A jury says Elon Musk is not liable for the 2018 tweet that said he was thinking of taking...
Jury says Musk is not liable for 2018 tweet
Apple watches and iPhones are sending false alarms saying owners have taken hard crashes or...
Apple watches and iPhones sending emergency alerts from skiers
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic