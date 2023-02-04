ChatGPT: an artificial intelligence revolution

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used in many daily tasks for years like Siri, Google Maps and even autocorrect.

But imagine passing a medical school exam without spending a single day in class.

That’s how convincing the new AI software ChatGPT is.

ChatGPT has intensified internet scopes by surpassing TikTok and Instagram in growth, hitting an estimated 100-million visitors already this year and only launching two months ago, according to analysts.

The new AI is generating endless headlines about an artificial intelligence revolution.

“Well, if we had a day I could fill every hour in that day with some of the perils of this technology and why we ought to be both fascinated and concerned,” said Amy Webb, founder and CEO of Future Today Institute.

ChatGPT uses a vast database in addition to artificial intelligence, AI, to do anything from solving math problems, generating computer code, and even writing sentences, paragraphs, or whole pages that seem human.

“This is a critical step forward in an era where A.I. and its implications are taking center stage in public discourse,” said Congressman Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts (D).

Auchincloss gave a speech he says was written entirely by ChatGPT.

“I wanted to spotlight this for Congress so that we have a debate now about purposeful policy for A.I. and not be ten years behind the ball like I think a lot of policy was for social media.”

A public debate is erupting, with campuses fearful of students using ChatGPT to write their essays. Some schools, including New York’s, are banning it. Professor’s are concerned that they may not be able to differentiate work from students verses AI.

In businesses, Chat GPT is reportedly assisting executives by checking in with clients and collecting converts.

“I don’t see anything wrong with the C.E.O. using it to send letters. That sounds like a good idea to me,” said Kara Swisher, host of ‘On with Kara Swisher.’

In legal circles, the bot on ChatGPT is passing law exams.

“You could have it read police reports. You could have it see if witnesses gave contradictory testimony,” said Jake Heller, founder of Casetext.

In the medical field, bots are even helping direct medical treatments.

“What this technology could really enable, and has already started enabling us, is to suddenly suggest things that we might not be thinking of at all. It will absolutely save lives,” said Jack Poe, CEO of Ansible Health.

Microsoft is pouring billions of dollars into ‘Open AI,’ the company behind ChatGPT. Other companies are scrambling to develop their own chat bots and apps to detect the work and use of AI in school papers, news reports and more.

The intimidating question, however, is how many jobs can these bots do and possibly take away from humans? And is this a concern we should all have?

“It’s an incredible innovation, at the same time, it’s like opening up Pandora’s box,” said Edward Tian, creator of GPTZero.

Open AI says ChatGPT can answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes and reject inappropriate questions.

ChatGPT is currently in the testing stage and is free to use... for now.

