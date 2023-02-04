Biden addresses inflation, says he inherited struggling economy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Ahead of the State of the Union, the economy remains one of the biggest lines of attack from Republicans against the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden says his policies are giving Americans jobs. Biden says he inherited a struggling economy and his administration has achieved results in turning it around.

But Republicans say Biden’s decisions have put the country in an economic hole.

President Joe Biden points to a low unemployment rate and the country recently gaining more than 500 thousand jobs as a sign that his administration is moving the economy in the right direction.

“While we will face setbacks along the way and there will be some. There’s more work to do. It’s clear. Our plan is working because of the grit and resolve of the American worker,” said Biden.

