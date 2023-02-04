Apple watches and iPhones sending emergency alerts from skiers

Apple watches and iPhones are sending false alarms saying owners have taken hard crashes or...
Apple watches and iPhones are sending false alarms saying owners have taken hard crashes or falls when skiing. Local dispatchers received over 500 false alarms in January.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - An iPhone and watch feature that is supposed to help in an emergency is doing the opposite in Summit County.

Dispatchers are spending valuable time and resources looking into false alarms. In many cases, it’s skiers just enjoying their day.

Reporter Katie Eastman explains that good intentions sometimes have bad outcomes. The apple automatic crash notification on the new watches and phones is supposed to call 911 when the owner of the device gets injured and cannot make emergency calls themselves.

“So we receive them in all different languages and its an automated voice that says the owner of this device has taken a hard fall or taken a hard crash,” said Eastman.

The issue, however, is that many people enjoying the outdoors aren’t even aware that their phones are making emergency calls.

Skiers and snowboarders often feel awful, but it leaves dispatchers frustrated when they could be taking real emergency calls.

“They’re like, ‘I’m skiing, I’m so sorry,’ and they’re living their best life and I’m happy for them – but I don’t think people quite understand how frustrating it can be for their local dispatcher,”

But that’s only the response when people answer. More often, however, the dispatch call is ignored.

In November, Summit County got 111 automatic crash detection notifications. In December, 388; in January, 524.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
File - police lights
Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
gavel
Worker acquitted in death of Alzheimer’s victim left in heat
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Republicans share thoughts against Biden’s economy and inflation issues.
Biden addresses inflation, says he inherited struggling economy
A jury says Elon Musk is not liable for the 2018 tweet that said he was thinking of taking...
Jury says Musk is not liable for 2018 tweet
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic
This year Colorado saw an increase in snowfall, and now that spring is on its way snow is...
Extra snowfall this year means happy Colorado trees