Suitcase left on bus contained about $1 million worth of fentanyl

An expensive case of lost and found.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it uncovered about 100 thousand fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus.

The pills were discovered during a routine check of the bus.

Investigators from the Western Colorado Drug Task Force found an unclaimed suitcase. When they popped the case open, authorities say they found about $1 million worth of fentanyl, or about 22 pounds.

No arrests were made as the suitcase went unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Grand Junction, Colo.
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?
The Grand Junction police department is warning of a scam in our area. here's how it works...
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction

Latest News

THE GRAND JUNCTION CHAMBER WILL BE HOSTING GOVERNOR POLIS TOMORROW FOR SPECIAL STATE OF THE...
Gov. Polis to visit Grand Junction for State of the State remarks
THE COLORADO SECRETARY OF STATE JUST LAUNCHED A NEW RESOURCE TO HELP PREVENT BUSINESS IDENTITY...
Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft
Wolves will be introduced to Colorado by the end of this year.
Rep. Boebert introduces legislation to delist the Gray Wolf
MESA COUNTY OFFICIALS WANT TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF PEDESTRIAN INJURIES AND FATALITIES.
New safety program aims to reduce Mesa County pedestrian deaths