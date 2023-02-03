Suitcase left on bus contained about $1 million worth of fentanyl

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it uncovered about 100 thousand fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus.

The pills were discovered during a routine check of the bus.

Investigators from the Western Colorado Drug Task Force found an unclaimed suitcase. When they popped the case open, authorities say they found about $1 million worth of fentanyl, or about 22 pounds.

No arrests were made as the suitcase went unclaimed.

