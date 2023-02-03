Rep. Boebert introduces legislation to delist the Gray Wolf

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Representative Lauren Boebert could cause some challenges for Colorado’s Gray Wolf reintroduction plan if legislation she proposed is passed.

The legislation, titled the “Trust Science Act,” would remove the Gray Wolf from the endangered species list and open the gates for hunting. Proponents argue that the bill would allow farmers and ranchers to better protect their livestock.

However, some Gray Wolf advocates don’t want hunting on the table at all. During a hearing, Colorado resident Rhonda Derhan said, “We the people of Colorado were exceedingly clear: Wolves are a non-game species now and forever. Period.”

The proposed act would require the Secretary of State to reissue the 2020 Department of the Interior rule that delisted Gray Wolves, and ensures that it will not undergo judicial review again.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.