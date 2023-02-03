No verdict for tonight: Cohee trial jurors sent home for the evening

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot(KKCO / KJCT)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The verdict in the trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes won’t be reached tonight. Court staff say that the jurors have been sent home for the evening and will be back at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Read our previous coverage of the Cohee trial below:

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Students get on a bus following classes at Lufkin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
District 51 is asking for your help
Grand Junction
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Grand Junction, Colo.
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?
THE JURY'S DELIBERATING WHETHER A 21-YEAR OLD GRAND JUNCTION MAN IS GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE...
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man

Latest News

House passes bill to address teacher shortage
IN RIO BLANCO COUNTY THERE ARE QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TO A 4 MILLION DOLLAR GRANT MEANT...
Funds for Rio Blanco County water project stolen
The Grand Junction police department is warning of a scam in our area. here's how it works...
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES IN EAGLE COUNTY WERE INVOLVED IN AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING THAT KILLED...
Officer-involved shooting in Eagle County kills one