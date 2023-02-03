No verdict for tonight: Cohee trial jurors sent home for the evening
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The verdict in the trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes won’t be reached tonight. Court staff say that the jurors have been sent home for the evening and will be back at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
