Gov. Polis to visit Grand Junction for State of the State remarks

The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Gov. Jared Polis Friday for special State of the State remarks.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Typically, State of the State addresses are given at the state capitol, but Gov. Polis made similar remarks in the valley last year.

Polis will also tour West Star Aviation to learn more about its expansion efforts for its facility. The event starts at 1:45 p.m.

