Court throws out Wyoming doctor’s pill convictions

A federal appeals court has thrown out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing...
A federal appeals court has thrown out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday threw out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him.

The Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in the case of Shakeel Kahn, who worked in both Arizona and Wyoming, hinged on the instructions given to jurors during his trial and came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of him and another doctor convicted in Alabama in a case stemming from the nation’s opioid addiction crisis.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the government needed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that doctors accused of overprescribing medication intended to act without authorization and sent Kahn’s case back to the 10th Circuit, which previously had upheld his conviction. In its latest ruling, the appeals court found that jurors were repeatedly told they could convict Kahn if they found that he did not did not conform with usual medical practices or act without a legitimate medical purpose, which fell short of the legal standard set by the Supreme Court.

Kahn was sentenced to 25 years after being convicted of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances resulting in death, including oxycodone, an opioid pain reliever, and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in 2019. According to prosecutors, he prescribed nearly 2.2 million pills, nearly half of which were oxycodone, between 2011 and 2016, routinely after only perfunctory examinations or no examinations at all.

Kahn worked in Fort Mohave, Arizona before opening a second practice in Casper, Wyoming in 2015.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
The Grand Junction police department is warning of a scam in our area. here's how it works...
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Grand Junction, Colo.
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?

Latest News

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Verdict reached in Cohee trial
File - police lights
Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
THE GRAND JUNCTION CHAMBER WILL BE HOSTING GOVERNOR POLIS TOMORROW FOR SPECIAL STATE OF THE...
Gov. Polis to visit Grand Junction for State of the State remarks
THE COLORADO SECRETARY OF STATE JUST LAUNCHED A NEW RESOURCE TO HELP PREVENT BUSINESS IDENTITY...
Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft