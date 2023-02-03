3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

Police confirm triple homicide in Avondale
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported.

Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m. for a potentially dead person, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman.

“When our officers arrived, three deceased individuals were found. Our Homicide Unit is on scene conducting an investigation. We also have a victim advocate representative on scene for anyone who may need them,” the lieutenant said.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Grand Junction, Colo.
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?
The Grand Junction police department is warning of a scam in our area. here's how it works...
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction

Latest News

In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Family of Minneapolis man killed in no-knock raid sues city
THE GRAND JUNCTION CHAMBER WILL BE HOSTING GOVERNOR POLIS TOMORROW FOR SPECIAL STATE OF THE...
Gov. Polis to visit Grand Junction for State of the State remarks
U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including...
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time