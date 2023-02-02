Travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom

U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.
U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.(8213erika via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might have to do a little extra planning before your next international trip.

The United Kingdom is implementing a new Electronic Travel Authorization scheme. It means U.S. travelers will have to get permission before entering the U.K.

While it’s not as rigorous as applying for a visa, the process should still be completed a few days before travel to avoid delays.

Travelers can apply online in a few minutes and should be prepared to pay a small fee.

The ETA scheme is planned to be fully activated by the end of the year. Officials said it’s part of the nation’s move to secure its borders.

The European Union said it also looking at creating a similar system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Students get on a bus following classes at Lufkin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
District 51 is asking for your help
Grand Junction
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
THE JURY'S DELIBERATING WHETHER A 21-YEAR OLD GRAND JUNCTION MAN IS GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE...
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Grand Junction, Colo.
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?

Latest News

FILE - A man visits a memorial outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday,...
Dance hall 911 caller: ‘He might start shooting again’
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday,...
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Cybersecurity trends for 2023
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks
IN RIO BLANCO COUNTY THERE ARE QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TO A 4 MILLION DOLLAR GRANT MEANT...
Funds for Rio Blanco County water project stolen