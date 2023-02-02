Pushback on proposed project housing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood up in arms over a proposed apartment building headed to their part of town.

The land is located at the northwest corner of 31 Rd. and E 1/2 Rd. Homeowners don’t want to see an apartment complex going up in their backyard. The City of Grand Junction will decide whether to annex almost 15 acres at the request of an Arizona-based developer.

Neighbors launched a petition drive to fight back. They told us they aren’t against development, but they believe the city needs to take another route.

”Hundred sixty-one signed petitions by people that reside in this area, that they’re not against development by any means as long as it means not changing the integrity of this neighborhood,” said A.C. Buckley.

They’re worried about everything from a decreased quality of life to increased traffic.

