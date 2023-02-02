Pushback on proposed project housing

Grand Junction
Grand Junction((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:41 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood up in arms over a proposed apartment building headed to their part of town.

The land is located at the northwest corner of 31 Rd. and E 1/2 Rd. Homeowners don’t want to see an apartment complex going up in their backyard. The City of Grand Junction will decide whether to annex almost 15 acres at the request of an Arizona-based developer.

Neighbors launched a petition drive to fight back. They told us they aren’t against development, but they believe the city needs to take another route.

”Hundred sixty-one signed petitions by people that reside in this area, that they’re not against development by any means as long as it means not changing the integrity of this neighborhood,” said A.C. Buckley.

They’re worried about everything from a decreased quality of life to increased traffic.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Grand Junction Doctor Admits "Unprofessional Conduct"
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
Students get on a bus following classes at Lufkin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
District 51 is asking for your help
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 7, 2023
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
d51
District 51 starting two hours late

Latest News

Fruita Monument Boys Basketball have been on quite a roll so far this season, posting a 15-2...
Athletes of the Week: Thomason, Orchard, Summers and Fruita Boys Basketball
New laboratory at Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction opens for the first time
New labatory opens at Saint Mary’s Hospital
KKCO 11 News athlete of the week - fruita basketball
KKCO 11 News athlete of the week - fruita basketball
FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the...
Tom Brady retires at 45, insisting this time it’s ‘for good’