Officer-involved shooting in Eagle County kills one

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Things took a bad turn Tuesday night when Sherrif’s Deputies in Eagle County responded to a domestic disturbance between one armed man and one unarmed woman, resulting in the man being shot and killed.

Deputies say they responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday and tried to de-escalate the situation from the front porch. The man then came out with a gun and deputies opened fire, killing him.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt. The incident is under investigation.

No other information was released by authorities.

