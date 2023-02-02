New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction

A new scam targeting grandparents is cropping up in the Grand Valley, say police.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works.

The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.

If you get such a call, police say it’s a scam and to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Students get on a bus following classes at Lufkin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
District 51 is asking for your help
Grand Junction
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
THE JURY'S DELIBERATING WHETHER A 21-YEAR OLD GRAND JUNCTION MAN IS GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE...
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Grand Junction, Colo.
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?

Latest News

IN RIO BLANCO COUNTY THERE ARE QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TO A 4 MILLION DOLLAR GRANT MEANT...
Funds for Rio Blanco County water project stolen
SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES IN EAGLE COUNTY WERE INVOLVED IN AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING THAT KILLED...
Officer-involved shooting in Eagle County kills one
GRAND JUNCTION CITY CONTINUES THEIR DISCUSSION ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE ORCHARD MESA POOL.
City Council members not informed about rumored Orchard Mesa Pool agreement
Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday.
SURVEY: Do you agree with the decision to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee?