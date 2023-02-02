Funds for Rio Blanco County water project stolen

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Part of a four million dollar grant has gone missing in Rio Blanco County in an apparent wire fraud scam, say authorities. The grant was originally meant for the Wolf Creek Reservoir regional water supply project.

As reported by 9News, the money came from the County Capitol Improvement Trust Fund, and was delivered in one lump sum. The Rio Blanco County Commissioners awarded the money in April of 2022, but a “significant portion” of the funds were lost to the scam.

It is not clear at this time how much of the money was lost, but the theft attracted federal attention. The FBI is investigating.

