Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’

Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.(Dr Pepper via PR Newswire)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr Pepper announced a new “flavor innovation” is joining its lineup of beverages.

The company released Dr Pepper “Strawberries & Cream” as part of its permanent lineup on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the company, the new drink includes the 23 flavors that make up a regular Dr Pepper as well as “layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.”

Dr Pepper said the new soda will be hitting stores nationwide this month. It will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs in both regular and zero sugar.

They also said a new social campaign involving “Strawberries & Cream” will be launching this spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Students get on a bus following classes at Lufkin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
District 51 is asking for your help
Attorneys started their closing arguments at 2 p.m. today, Wed., Feb. 1, 2023.
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Grand Junction, Colo.
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?
Grand Junction
Pushback on proposed project housing

Latest News

Fans of the winning team will have their orders fulfilled for a Little People set of the players.
Super Bowl fans can get a Little People figure set of the winning team
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home, authorities said.
Young mother, councilwoman shot to death outside NJ home
Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday.
SURVEY: Do you agree with the decision to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee?
Singer Bruce Springsteen, right, and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren perform during their...
Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band launch 1st tour in 6 years
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee