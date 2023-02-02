Clouds increasing this weekend, and temperatures will too

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The consistently sunny and cool pattern that has settled into the Western Slope continues for another day. We once again started the morning off with clear skies and temperatures ranging from the teens in the valleys to the single digits and the negatives in the higher elevations. Plentiful sunshine has been working on melting off any of the leftover snow on the ground from Monday, and we’ll continue to make more progress today as well. Clouds will start to increase over the next few days, but expect warmer temperatures to follow along with it.

Next 24 Hours

Don’t expect too many changes to what we’ve seen over the last couple of days through the day today. We’ll continue to see sunny skies with maybe a few passing scattered clouds over the San Juan Mountains. Temperatures will continue their gradual warming trend with highs reaching the middle and upper 30s. We’ll see even more clear skies overnight tonight with lows once again dropping into the middle and upper teens. We’ll start Friday morning off with plenty of sunshine, then clouds increase into the afternoon.

The Weekend

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies start moving into the region through the day on Friday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We’ll continue to be in and out of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the weekend with highs continuing to warm into the lower and middle 40s on Saturday and the middle to upper 40s on Sunday. Clouds will start to increase even more overnight Sunday night, and we could see some scattered rain and snow beginning to develop as well.

A Pair of Potential Systems Next Week

The new work week could start off wet and, in some places, snowy across the Western Slope on Monday. Scattered rain and snow that develops overnight Sunday night should become more widespread across the region through Monday. We could see some snowflakes as moisture allows Monday morning and Monday night in the valleys, but much of the precipitation that falls through the afternoon should be rain. We’ll dry out with mostly sunny skies again on Tuesday, then a second system could just barely scrape the far southern reaches of the Western Slope on Wednesday. Rain and snow chances will be significantly lower north of the San Juan Mountains.

