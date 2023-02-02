City Council members not informed about rumored Orchard Mesa Pool agreement

Discussion into the long-term future of the Orchard Mesa pool continues.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A drafted agreement was made, but nothing is known about the agreement. Several council members stated that they have no knowledge of any agreements made, and nothing has been released by the city regarding the draft at this time. 500 thousand budget, including $41 thousand that was already spent.

A drafted agreement was made, but nothing is known about the agreement. Several councilmembers stated that they have no knowledge of any agreements made, and nothing has been released by the city regarding the draft at this time.

The Parks and Recreation Department also raised the idea of allocating $160 thousand on top of the $41 thousand that was already spent to overall design planning for renovations, but council members took issue with the idea of allocating money towards something that isn’t yet decided on.

“Tim Foster, who has talked to me and at least one other counselor, maybe two, his view is we should not sign this contract at all.” said Councilman Dennis Simpson. “We should go to somebody like FCI, or Shaw Construction, or ask them to do it together. That would take a lot less time, and it wouldn’t take $162 thousand committed now and turning loose [$523 thousand] for later.”

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Students get on a bus following classes at Lufkin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
District 51 is asking for your help
Grand Junction
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
Attorneys started their closing arguments at 2 p.m. today, Wed., Feb. 1, 2023.
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Grand Junction, Colo.
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?

Latest News

Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday.
SURVEY: Do you agree with the decision to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee?
A VIEWER CONTACTED OUR NEWSROOM ASKING ABOUT A FEE ON THEIR VEHICLE TAG RENEWAL FORM THEY...
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?
THE JURY'S DELIBERATING WHETHER A 21-YEAR OLD GRAND JUNCTION MAN IS GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE...
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
GRAND JUNCTION CITY CONTINUES THEIR DISCUSSION ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE ORCHARD MESA POOL.
City Council members not informed about supposed Orchard Mesa Pool agreement