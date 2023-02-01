Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes to the Caribbean.(Frontier Airlines via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Low-cost airline Frontier says it’s offering exclusive access to unlimited flights for summertime passengers.

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced its new “all-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass” at an introductory price of $399.

According to Frontier, the flight pass will offer unlimited flights between its U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023.

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! summer pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines.

The low-cost airline said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces an expansion of service with several new routes to the Caribbean.

Representatives with Frontier said domestic travel can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure, while international travel can be booked and confirmed starting 10 days before flight departure.

“For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities,” Shurz said.

Previously, Frontier Airlines announced its GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023. The price for that pass is currently listed at a limited-time offer of $999.

Frontier Airlines has many U.S., Caribbean and Latin America destinations listed.

More information on Frontier’s summer pass can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 7, 2023
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
Grand Junction Doctor Admits "Unprofessional Conduct"
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
A crash on I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero has shut down Westbound and Eastbound...
UPDATE: I-70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero reopened
KJCT COHEE TRIAL
Brian Cohee: The events leading to murder
Handouts Don't Help
Panhandling sparks controversy in Colorado

Latest News

Emperor Tamarin monkey
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Man wanted in Oregon kidnapping spotted walking dog
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline; Harris to attend funeral
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to...
Man, 36, charged in attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo