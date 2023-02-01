District 51 is asking for your help

Students get on a bus following classes at Lufkin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Students get on a bus following classes at Lufkin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(Credit: Callaghan O'Hare for The Texas Tribune)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 wants your help deciding how to cope with declining enrollment. District 51 lost about thirteen hundred students since the 2018-2019 school year.

Administrators say there are several reasons behind this major loss. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, birth rates, and an increase in home schooling can all be blamed. Declining enrollment translates into less funding from the state, which is why school district officials wants your help to figure out what’s next.

The first public meeting will be tonight at Fruita Monument High school at 5:30. The same meeting will be held on Thursday at Grand Junction High School.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Doctor Admits "Unprofessional Conduct"
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 7, 2023
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
d51
District 51 starting two hours late
KJCT COHEE TRIAL
Brian Cohee: The events leading to murder
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says