Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man

Attorneys started their closing arguments at 2 p.m. today, Wed., Feb. 1, 2023.
By (Kaia Hofmeister) and Cyndy Koures.
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The defense rested Wednesday in the murder case against Brian Cohee, 21, who is accused of killing and dismembering a 69-year-old homeless man.

Cohee claims he was insane at the time he killed Warren Barnes.

Now a Mesa County jury will decide whether prosecutors proved their case against Cohee and whether he is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Attorneys started their closing arguments at 2 p.m. today, Wed., Feb. 1, 2023.

