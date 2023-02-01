Defense psychologist explains Brian Cohee’s mind

A WEEK AND A HALF INTO THE BRIAN COHEE TRIAL AND MORE TOOK TO THE STAND TO TESTIFY TODAY...
A WEEK AND A HALF INTO THE BRIAN COHEE TRIAL AND MORE TOOK TO THE STAND TO TESTIFY TODAY INCLUDING A PSYCHOLOGIST.
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The murder trial against a 21-year-old Grand Junction man is winding to a close.

Today, defense attorneys called a witness they hope will persuade the jury that Brian Cohee was insane when he murdered 69-year-old Warren Barnes

Dr. Paul Spragg was hired to perform a sanity evaluation on Cohee. Spragg said that while it might look like Cohee planned the killing, he would call it an inference.

This, despite court testimony indicating that Cohee carried three pairs of gloves to the killing in an attempt to conceal fingerprints... As well as deleting photos of the victim from his cell phone in case someone might see them.

Spragg claims Cohee spent so much time researching murder and serial killers that it is more likely that Cohee was indulging his interest to the max, rather than plotting a murder.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 7, 2023
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
Grand Junction Doctor Admits "Unprofessional Conduct"
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
A crash on I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero has shut down Westbound and Eastbound...
UPDATE: I-70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero reopened
KJCT COHEE TRIAL
Brian Cohee: The events leading to murder
Handouts Don't Help
Panhandling sparks controversy in Colorado

Latest News

KJCT MOTORISTS ON TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT
Colorado drivers want more enforcement on aggressive, reckless driving, says survey
KJCT LIVE HOUSING
City Council discusses who should manage land banks
Sean Payton file photo.
Multiple reports that Sean Payton will likely be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos
KJCT AUTO THEFT
New car theft measure would make most car thefts a felony