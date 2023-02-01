Continued sunny skies start turning us gradually warmer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clear skies and some remaining snow cover on the ground left much of the higher elevations of the Western Slope below zero once again earlier this morning. Gunnison and Craig both had lows drop into the negative 20s. Grand Junction’s low dropped into the teens, while Montrose dropped all the way to near zero. We’ll continue to see sunny skies with gradually increasing clouds through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, with temperatures gradually warming to above-average values by the weekend.

Next 24 Hours

After another clear and cold morning, sunny skies continue around much of the Western Slope through the day. Some leftover snow cover on the ground could once again keep temperatures a little on the cooler side of things, we should start seeing some of the warmer locations get right at or just above the freezing mark later this afternoon. Sunny skies combined with temperatures just above freezing in some locations should start melting off some of the remainder of that snow cover. We’ll see clear skies once again overnight tonight with lows dropping into the lower and middle teens. The higher elevations will once again see single digits and below-zero values. We’ll see much of the same on Thursday with maybe a few more late afternoon clouds and highs in the middle and upper 30s.

Staying Dry, Turning Warmer

Clouds will continue to increase a bit more on Friday, but we should still see quite a bit of sunshine with highs making it back into the lower 40s. We’ll continue to transition back and forth between mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies through the weekend, and temperatures should reach the middle and potentially upper 40s by Sunday afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase overnight Sunday night and into early Monday morning ahead of the arrival of our next system.

Watching Rain and Snow Chances Early Next Week

A weak system passes close to the region on Monday, potentially increasing rain and snow chances around the Western Slope in the process. Not much has changed in the thinking from yesterday. We’re still not seeing enough to see any kind of significant increase in rain and snow chances for Monday, but some places could see a little bit of rain or snow. There are some indications that the better chances will favor the higher elevations of the region. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it and provide you with the latest updates. It looks like we’ll start drying out again on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

