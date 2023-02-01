Charges dropped for black veteran beaten by Colorado Springs officers

Criminal charges against a black veteran have been dropped after he had been pulled over and beaten by officers.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a black veteran who is seen in body camera footage being beaten by officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Attorneys for the victim, Dalvin Gadson, have claimed he was viscously beaten by officers after he was pulled over on Oct. 9, 2022.

Body camera footage of the incident and photographs of Gadson’s injuries were released in December.

An attorney representing Gadson said Gadson is a veteran and was living out of his car.

Multiple officers punched and kicked Gadson once he was pulled over, which caused damage to his eye and ruptured his eardrum, according to his attorney.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Doctor Admits "Unprofessional Conduct"
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 7, 2023
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
d51
District 51 starting two hours late
KJCT COHEE TRIAL
Brian Cohee: The events leading to murder
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Attorneys started their closing arguments at 2 p.m. today, Wed., Feb. 1, 2023.
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
Defense attorneys are warning today that a recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court could...
‘Reasonable doubt’ definition changes in law books
BIG PROBLEMS WITH THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE IN TWO MOUNTAIN TOWNS IN WEST-CENTRAL...
USPS delays in Colorado mountain towns
That bark beetle problem in Colorado is still evolving...and, in many cases, still growing –...
Bark beetle in Colorado