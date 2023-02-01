$4 County clerk fee: what is it?

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We were contacted about a fee on a vehicle tag renewal form that a viewer claimed they hadn’t seen before... It was a $4 county clerk for hire fee.

The writer wondered if the $4 clerk for hire fee helped pick up the bill for former mesa county court clerk, Tina Peters who is indicted for election tampering.

The current clerk, Bobbie Gross said that was far from where the funds actually go. We found out almost every vehicle in the state pays that fee.

“When we collect that that $4 clerk for hire fee, it goes into the into the county’s general fund. And then the Board of County Commissioners distribute that for our budget,” said Gross. “So we ultimately get that money back but in the form of our budget”

A Colorado statute says this fee is applied to any registered vehicle in the state of Colorado, except those exempt from a registration fee.

“It’s in statute, it’s been in there since at least 1995,” informed Gross. “Originally was put into statute to help defray the cost for the counties that are performing the duties for the Department of Revenue.”

Gross said the revenue collected from this fee is to pay county employees. She credits it for helping cut down on wait times. She mentioned that last year’s funds didn’t cover all the costs.

If you check your registration fee breakdown you’ll find other costs.. Everything from $1.50 for vehicles and trailers over two thousand pounds. That money goes to county road and bridge funds... Or the $2 for most vehicles that goes to the emergency medical services account.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Doctor Admits "Unprofessional Conduct"
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 7, 2023
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
d51
District 51 starting two hours late
KJCT COHEE TRIAL
Brian Cohee: The events leading to murder
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Attorneys started their closing arguments at 2 p.m. today, Wed., Feb. 1, 2023.
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a Black veteran who is seen in body camera...
Charges dropped for black veteran beaten by Colorado Springs officers
Defense attorneys are warning today that a recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court could...
‘Reasonable doubt’ definition changes in law books
BIG PROBLEMS WITH THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE IN TWO MOUNTAIN TOWNS IN WEST-CENTRAL...
USPS delays in Colorado mountain towns