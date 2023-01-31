Proposal to keep Orchard Mesa Pool open until 2026 under review by county, school district

Orchard Mesa Pool (Dec. 2022 file photo)
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a press release Tuesday the City of Grand Junction said a proposal is in the works to keep the Orchard Mesa Pool open until fall 2026.

The city, School District 51, and Mesa County have been working on an agreement to keep the pool open, according to the press release. The city has a draft version of that agreement that defines who would be responsible for repairs, and what would happen with the pool at the end of it’s operation.

According to the press release, the draft is under review by Mesa County and School District 51. The agreement is expected to be approved by the middle of February.

The pool reopened in January.

Find our previous coverage of the fate of the pool here.

