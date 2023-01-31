PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting

FILE - Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., is pictured on March 10, 2015....
FILE - Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., is pictured on March 10, 2015. PayPal said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, that it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls “the challenging macro-economic environment.”(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls “the challenging macro-economic environment.”

PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. PayPal is the parent of Venmo, Xoom and Honey, among other brands.

The company based in San Jose, California, is the latest in the technology sector to trim its headcount. During the month of January alone, GoogleMicrosoft and Salesforce announced tens of thousands of layoffs.

Last summer activist investor Elliott Management bought a stake then worth about $2 billion in PayPal, which said it had entered into an “information-sharing agreement” with Elliott “to continue collaboration across a range of value-creation opportunities.”

“Over the past year, we made significant progress in strengthening and reshaping our company to address the challenging macro-economic environment while continuing to invest to meet our customers’ needs,” PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman said Tuesday in a statement. “While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do.”

PayPal Holdings Inc. is scheduled to report quarterly results Feb. 9.

Shares of the company are down about 53% in the past year. They rose 2.3% to close Tuesday at $81.49.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 7, 2023
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
Grand Junction Doctor Admits "Unprofessional Conduct"
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
A crash on I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero has shut down Westbound and Eastbound...
UPDATE: I-70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero reopened
KJCT COHEE TRIAL
Brian Cohee: The events leading to murder
Recipients who were affected by severe weather can get food replacements.
SNAP reductions could have severe health consequences for some

Latest News

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline; Harris to attend funeral
President Joe Biden discusses overdue infrastructure improvements during a trip to New York...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
Former President Donald Trump gives deposition statement.
Full video: Trump deposition during New York investigation
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting