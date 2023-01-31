Officer wants charges dismissed in shooting of stranded man

Two sheriff's deputies in Colorado have been indicted in connection to the killing of...
Two sheriff's deputies in Colorado have been indicted in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Christian Glass after he called 911 for roadside assistance in June.(Source: KMGH via CNN)
By The Associated Press and Colleen Slevin
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — An attorney for one of two law enforcement officers indicted in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was stranded along a road in a small mountain town and having a “mental health crisis” last year is trying to have the charges thrown out against him.

Attorney Christopher T. Brousseau, representing Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyle Gould, told a judge in court Monday that there weren’t grounds to charge Gould with a crime. He said Gould was not among the officers who responded to help Christian Glass after his vehicle got stuck in the former mining town of Silver Plume in June.

Brousseau said Gould only gave advice to the other officer accused of shooting Glass, Andrew Buen, based on the information provided to him. Gould was off-duty and at home at the time, Brousseau said, echoing arguments he made in a motion to dismiss the charges filed last week.

Prosecutors did not respond to the argument during the hearing in Idaho Springs. Judge Catherine Cheroutes said she would give the district attorney’s office until Feb. 14 to respond to Brousseau’s arguments in writing.

An attorney for Glass’ parents, Siddhartha Rathod, said he opposed the move, saying Gould listened in to what was happening at the scene through Buen’s body camera. Once Gould arrived after the scene after the shooting, he muted his body camera as he spoke to officers in what he called an attempt to cover up what had happened, Rathod said.

Gould was indicted for reckless endangerment and criminally negligent homicide in Glass’ death, which drew national attention and prompted calls for police reforms focused on crisis intervention.

Glass, who called police to help get his Honda Pilot unstuck, appeared to be paranoid and having a “mental health crisis,” according to the indictment. After authorities broke a window in his vehicle, Glass then brandished a knife in “a state of complete panic and self defense,” and Buen fired five times at Glass, according to the indictment.

Gould gave permission for officers to break a vehicle window as a last resort, but he could not have foreseen a series of events that preceded the shooting, including Glass holding a knife and another officer getting too close to Glass, Brousseau said in last week’s filing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 7, 2023
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 22, 2023
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
A crash on I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero has shut down Westbound and Eastbound...
UPDATE: I-70 closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to wreck
Grand Junction Doctor Admits "Unprofessional Conduct"
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
Recipients who were affected by severe weather can get food replacements.
SNAP reductions could have severe health consequences for some

Latest News

Denver Police React to Nichols Video
Denver law enforcement reacts to Tyre Nichols
From left to right: Colorado Senator Michael Bennett, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert,...
Tally the Vote: How your representatives voted last week
Handouts Don't Help
Panhandling sparks controversy in Colorado
KJCT 12-24 BRIAN COHEE TRAIL
Brian Cohee: the events leading to murder