New car theft measure would make most car thefts a felony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Western Slope state representative is one of four pushing for a new measure they say will cut down on auto thefts, with the goal of making Colorado a safer place to live.

Western Slope Republican Matt Soper co-sponsored the bipartisan bill. It will remove part of state law that ties the severity of the penalty to the value of the car, making most vehicle thefts a felony.

The proposal also makes the penalty more severe if the offender has two prior auto theft convictions, injures another person, or uses the vehicle in another crime.

“Car theft is an urgent matter in Colorado and of great concern for folks across the state. No community has been untouched by this crisis,” said Colorado State Senator Rachel Zenzinger.

Roughly 40 thousand thefts were reported in Colorado in 2022.

