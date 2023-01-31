Colorado drivers want more enforcement on aggressive, reckless driving, says survey

The Colorado State Patrol says that results have come in from last year's survey on how it's doing.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The results of a survey sent out by the Colorado State Patrol last year have been released. The CSP asked the public where they would like to see more enforcement on the roads, and Coloradoans want more enforcement on aggressive and reckless driving.

Distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, and traffic management round out the top five.

The survey was launched in October of 2022. The CSP releases these surveys every two year to assess how well it’s meeting Colorado’s needs.

