City Council discusses who should manage land banks

The Grand Junction City Council discussed how to tackle the affordable housing crisis gripping Colorado.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction City Council chipped away at the ever-growing issue of affordable housing in Colorado during a workshop Monday night discussing who should manage affordable housing projects.

Council members discussed land banking, a practice where a public or community-owned entity buys and stockpiles land for future development.

On the table was who should be responsible for managing and maintaining land to be developed into affording housing. The council discussed two main options: One would give the power of land bank decision making to the city, the other to a separate board to manage the process. Staff recommended giving the responsibility to a separate board.

The council is also looking into Accessory Dwelling Units. ADUs, colloquially called granny flats, mother-in-law houses, or au-pair suites, could help create more housing.

The next city council meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

