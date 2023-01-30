Tally the Vote: How your representatives voted last week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KJCT) - A quick check on how our congressional district voted this week in Washington D.C.

Starting with Lauren Boebert, the firebrand conservative had a successful week after the House passed all three of her amendments to the Strategic Production Response Act, marking her first successful amendment.

New House rules allow any lawmaker to suggest amendments, leading to 140 amendments for a bill focused on the strategic petroleum reserve reported by The Hill.

One amendment would increase the amount of federal lands that can be leased to oil and gas companies to 15 percent, meant to offset the use of the strategic petroleum reserve.

“The house is functioning as it should be. Ideas are being put forward. They are being debated. Individual members of Congress are being empowered to represent their districts,” said Boebert.

Boebert also voted for the Chance to Compete Act, aimed at changing the federal hiring system for civil service jobs by prioritizing skill-based assessments.

She also supported a measure that requires the federal government to release settlements reached with litigants, voting with her fellow Colorado representatives. Boebert also voted in support of a measure to ensure oil sold from US reserves does not end up in Iranian, Chinese, Russian, or North Korean possession.

In the US Senate, Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet voted against Brendan Owens’ nomination to the Defense Department’s Assistant Secretary for Energy Installations and the Environment position.

