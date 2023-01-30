SNAP benefits decrease in March, resident talks about potential effects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heather Bovat, along with 290,000 households across Colorado, will see a significant reduction in SNAP benefits. That’s because the federal government is cutting back on extra money spent during the pandemic.

The big blow comes from the federal government as it puts an end to the temporary boost to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It means I’m going to either fade away sooner as it is my life expectancy isn’t that long, and it also means that without food, what are the chances that I just end up in the hospital,” said Bovat.

Bovat has congestive heart failure. She follows a special diet, but she says the cut will get in the way of getting the nutrients she needs. “I was told I will be getting $67 a month, and what I was getting was $281.”

She relies on social security and SNAP benefits. Currently, that comes out to about $1000 a month. “I think they need to reassess what they’re actually paying now because there isn’t enough to get by.”

But for now, she’s afraid of what happens next. “People are going to fall off the back of the wagon here and hit the pavement next month,” said Bovat.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.