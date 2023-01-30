Panhandling sparks controversy in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado county is trying to tell people handouts don’t help when it comes to those experiencing homelessness.

Residents in Douglas County are trying to get people to donate to non-profits instead, saying public safety is a big concern.

The newly-elected sheriff of Douglas County said that to this point his department hasn’t had any incidents of someone being hurt when donating to a panhandler.

But some people are worried about somebody being injured in a traffic crash, either a person receiving cash or giving it.

It’s part of the reason these county signs are showing up, saying hand outs don’t help and to give safely through douglashasheart.org

Instead of giving cash at intersections, the county wants people to go to a county website to donate to four non-profits already listed. The county has been working with the non-profits already for years.

Cathy Alderman shares a different opinion, arguing that you don’t know how the cash will be spent.

“And it’s very, I think condescending to people experiencing homelessness to say that, you know, if they’re not going to use the money to get a job, or get sober or immediately do what you want them to do, then you shouldn’t assist them,” said Alderman. “We often hear, especially from the Douglas County Commissioners, this idea of independence and and freedom to do, as you see fit, yet they’re telling people what they can and cannot do with their own money.

While panhandling is not illegal, a person could get in trouble for interfering with traffic.

Douglas County sheriff Darren Weekly said last year they responded to around 400 calls regarding people experiencing homelessness. He’s worried that if people are living with substance use or mental health issues, it could turn into a dangerous situation.

“We want zero homelessness in Douglas County,” said Weekly. “There are services available for those who want and need help. We are trying to eliminate people standing on street corners begging for money.”

