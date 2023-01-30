Panhandling sparks controversy in Colorado

Controversy on handing out money at intersections, causing accidents and encouraging more people to panhandle, but online donating is also a concern.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado county is trying to tell people handouts don’t help when it comes to those experiencing homelessness.

Residents in Douglas County are trying to get people to donate to non-profits instead, saying public safety is a big concern.

The newly-elected sheriff of Douglas County said that to this point his department hasn’t had any incidents of someone being hurt when donating to a panhandler.

But some people are worried about somebody being injured in a traffic crash, either a person receiving cash or giving it.

It’s part of the reason these county signs are showing up, saying hand outs don’t help and to give safely through douglashasheart.org

Instead of giving cash at intersections, the county wants people to go to a county website to donate to four non-profits already listed. The county has been working with the non-profits already for years.

Cathy Alderman shares a different opinion, arguing that you don’t know how the cash will be spent.

“And it’s very, I think condescending to people experiencing homelessness to say that, you know, if they’re not going to use the money to get a job, or get sober or immediately do what you want them to do, then you shouldn’t assist them,” said Alderman. “We often hear, especially from the Douglas County Commissioners, this idea of independence and and freedom to do, as you see fit, yet they’re telling people what they can and cannot do with their own money.

While panhandling is not illegal, a person could get in trouble for interfering with traffic.

Douglas County sheriff Darren Weekly said last year they responded to around 400 calls regarding people experiencing homelessness. He’s worried that if people are living with substance use or mental health issues, it could turn into a dangerous situation.

“We want zero homelessness in Douglas County,” said Weekly. “There are services available for those who want and need help. We are trying to eliminate people standing on street corners begging for money.”

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 7, 2023
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 22, 2023
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with...
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
Recipients who were affected by severe weather can get food replacements.
SNAP reductions could have severe health consequences for some
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the governor's...
Governor Jared Polis releases statements regarding death of Tyre Nichols

Latest News

From left to right: Colorado Senator Michael Bennett, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert,...
Tally the Vote: How your representatives voted last week
KJCT 12-24 BRIAN COHEE TRAIL
Brian Cohee: the events leading to murder
Colorado Couple Produces Play Bound for Broadway
Colorado couple write a play about parenting; now its on its way to Broadway
CPW Sees Impacts on Wildlife
CPW sees impact on wildlife during winter months