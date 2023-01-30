Move over or slow down law exists for a reason, says Colorado State Patrol

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - A recent string of vehicle crashes involving Colorado State Patrol vehicles have prompted safety warnings from the CSP. Since Jan. 20, 2023, the CSP has seen at least three crashes involving patrol cars or Colorado Department of Transportation employees on the side of the road.

Colorado law states that a driver must move over if law enforcement or emergency services is attending to a crash. If you can’t move over, the law says to slow your speed by a minimum of 20 mph per the speed limit.

Colorado State Patrol shares image of one of their vehicles after it was hit by a passing motorist who failed to comply with the Slow Down or Move Over Law. (Colorado State Patrol)

“Impairment is obviously an issue in the state. Lane violations, impairment, and speeding are the number one causes of fatal crashes in Colorado right now,” said Colorado State Patrol Commander Darce Weil. “It’s incredibly frustrating. Colorado has had a law on the books since 2005 to move over or slow down.”

The CSP also mentioned limiting distractions while driving and limiting your speed near accidents and during inclement weather.

