Morning mountain snow becomes more widespread this afternoon and evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While snow continued to fall around the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, and the Uncompahgre Plateau this morning, we have stayed dry with even a little bit of sunshine over the Grand Valley. Snow is expected to increase across the region, including in the valleys, as a cold front sweeps through the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll turn much drier and a little warmer through the rest of the week.

Next 24 Hours

Snow continues to fall mostly over the higher elevations of the region through the rest of the morning and into the very early portions of the afternoon, then we could start to see some of that snow start to come down across portions of the Grand Valley through the middle of the afternoon--probably some time around 3 PM. Scattered bands of snow will continue to develop and move southward across the region into the rest of the afternoon and through the evening hours as well. We’ll start to dry out overnight tonight as a cold front sweeps through the region. Snow will likely be wrapped up by around midnight in Grand Junction, 2 AM in Delta, and 4 AM in Montrose. Snow will continue to taper off along and south of the San Juan Mountains through Tuesday morning while clouds clear out and we start seeing sunshine once again farther north.

Expected Snowfall Totals

The highest snowfall totals of mostly between 6 and 9 inches of snow will come down across the highest elevations of the High Country and the San Juan Mountains. 4 to 6 inches is possible in the higher elevations elsewhere across the region. The lower elevations of the region, especially including the valleys, will mostly see between 1 to 2 inches, but there could be some locally higher or locally smaller snowfall amounts depending on where the afternoon, evening, and overnight snow bands set up along and ahead of the cold front.

Potential Travel Impacts

Interstate 70 could be a snowy drive in multiple locations through the rest of the day, and some minor travel impacts are possible mostly between Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs then over toward Vail. We could also see some minor travel impacts along Highway 50 and 550 between Delta and Ridgway as well. Some spotty areas of moderate to major travel impacts are possible over the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau.

Winter Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for many of the higher elevations of the central and northern portions of the Western Slope through this afternoon at the earliest. The Book Cliffs are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 PM this afternoon, The Grand Valley and valleys along Interstate 70 until 11 PM this evening, and the Uncompahgre Plateau and the Grand and Battlement Mesas until 5 AM Tuesday morning.

The Rest of the Week

Clouds will start to clear out around the Western Slope as snow ends overnight tonight and into early Tuesday morning, giving way to partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue through the middle of the week with highs gradually warming into the middle and upper 30s. Clouds will increase once again into Friday, then partly cloudy skies continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

