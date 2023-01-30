Hearse carrying body for donations teeters over 100-foot embankment

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the...
Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.(Summit Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (Gray News) – A hearse carrying a body for medical donation was left teetering over a 100-foot-high embankment in Colorado, leaving first responders in a sticky situation.

According to Summit Fire & EMS, the hearse was traveling on Interstate 70 at 3 a.m. Friday in Silverthorne, close to Breckenridge.

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.

First responders said the driver declined medical attention.

It’s unclear how first responders were able to pull the hearse and body to safety, but they praised the person’s decision to be a medical donor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 7, 2023
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast January 22, 2023
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with...
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
Recipients who were affected by severe weather can get food replacements.
SNAP reductions could have severe health consequences for some
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the governor's...
Governor Jared Polis releases statements regarding death of Tyre Nichols

Latest News

CPW Sees Impacts on Wildlife
CPW sees impact on wildlife during winter months
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
Employment generic graphic.
Community Hospital launches new employment program for disabled adults
King Soopers Shooting Suspect Incompetent to Stand Trial
Boulder King Soopers suspect declared ‘too incompetent’ to stand trial
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate