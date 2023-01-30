GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit

A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police vehicle has filed a lawsuit.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Warning: This story could be disturbing for some viewers.

(CNN) – A Colorado woman hit by a train while in police custody is suing the police departments and officers involved.

Body camera video shows what happened on Sept. 16, 2022.

Yareni Rios was in the back of a police vehicle parked on train tracks when an oncoming train slammed into it.

The lawsuit said Platteville and Fort Lupton officers were negligent.

Platteville Sgt. Pablo Vasquez pulled Rios over for alleged road rage, according to the lawsuit. Fort Lupton officer Jordan Steinke cuffed her and put her in the back seat of the car parked on train tracks.

Rios said she screamed for help when she heard the train’s horn.

She said Fort Lupton officer Ryan Thomeczek jumped out of the way and warned the others but left her in the car.

The train struck the vehicle 16 seconds after the first horn.

An attorney for Rios said she suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm, a fractured sternum and tibia, nine broken ribs, broken teeth, and head trauma.

Steinke and Vasquez face criminal charges for the incident. Their attorneys and departments have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

