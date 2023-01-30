DA determines officers justified in Dec. 6 shooting at Red Roof Inn

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents that officers who shot Mendez did so because other officers and citizens in the area were in danger.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The officer-involved shooting last December at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 6 and 50 has been deemed justified by the Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents that officers who shot 28-year-old Joseph Mendez did so because other officers and citizens in the area were in imminent danger after Mendez pointed a gun at the officers as he fled.

Law enforcement were called to the hotel on December 6 after a domestic violence call. When they made contact with Mendez, he fled on foot. At one point he turned and pointed a gun at officers, spurring officers to fire at him.

Mendez was taken to a hospital and treated before being transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. He is currently facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

Previous coverage on this incident can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

