DA determines officers justified in Dec. 6 shooting at Red Roof Inn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The officer-involved shooting last December at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 6 and 50 has been deemed justified by the Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents that officers who shot 28-year-old Joseph Mendez did so because other officers and citizens in the area were in imminent danger after Mendez pointed a gun at the officers as he fled.

Law enforcement were called to the hotel on December 6 after a domestic violence call. When they made contact with Mendez, he fled on foot. At one point he turned and pointed a gun at officers, spurring officers to fire at him.

Mendez was taken to a hospital and treated before being transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. He is currently facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

